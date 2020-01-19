Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one of the country’s largest African-American women’s service organizations, marked its 100th year of service with Centennial Week activities Jan. 12-18, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta’s International Centennial President, kicked off the week by unveiling an exclusive line of Zeta-inspired St. John apparel, followed by activities featuring Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, attorney and Zeta member Anita Hill, former Congresswoman and Zeta member Donna Edwards, award-winning journalist April Ryan, Vivica A. Fox, actor Lamman Rucker; R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn, R&B artist and Zeta member Syleena Johnson, plus electrifying performances by The Chuck Brown Band, Zeta member DJ Poizon Ivy & DJ Heat, and the Zeta International Choir.
“This is a historic moment for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Finally, our epic Centennial Celebration begins. I am elated to lead these amazing women at this time in our history,” said Hollingsworth Baker. “Together, we will commemorate all that we have accomplished in the last 100 years and look forward with anticipation to what we will achieve next.”
Locally, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated undergraduate chapter, Theta, located on the campus of Wiley College, hosted a Centennial Celebration reception on Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the campus ballroom. Marshall Area Zetas, Sigmas and Amicae were invited to attend.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.