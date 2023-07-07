A federal jury unanimously found the City of Jefferson violated the Texas Open Meetings Act in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Police Chief Jason Carroll.
The jury’s verdict was returned June 28, in a trial presided by U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne. The jury awarded Payne $50,000 for past wages and benefits.
Carroll originally filed the lawsuit in Marion County District Court, seeking to get his job back, in September 2020. He had resigned from his post in June 2020 following residents’ concerns over several social media posts that were disparaging Black Lives Matter protests and U.S. Rep. Illhan Omar.
Carroll, at trial, claimed the City Council discriminated against him because of his political views. He also said the City Council “broke laws, rules and procedures in their confrontation against him, ultimately forcing him to resign in the executive session.”
“This represented a very important case for government employees and generally citizens in ensuring that the government follows laws and procedures regardless of how the government feels about a person, issue, or topic” said Carroll’s attorney Nicholas Testa. “We are pleased the jury understood that not even the government is above the law and that Mr. Carroll’s termination could have easily been handled in a different manner and in accordance with the law.”
“We hope this case causes government employers to ensure they have procedures in place that are followed and to make logical decisions not based on emotions or political lines” Testa said.