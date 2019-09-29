Smiles spread as bellies were fed as Marshall native Machell Jackson hosted her third annual “Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart” event, held Saturday at Smith Park as an effort to feed anyone in need.
Jackson, who now lives in Dallas as a lieutenant of corrections for a prison, began the tradition three years ago as a special way to mark her birthday and give back to her hometown.
“She feeds the hungry. It’s her birthday present. That’s her party,” her mother, Bonnie Johnson, shared. “They do a fine job.”
Food was served to the tune of feel-good songs Saturday as pedestrians, passersby, community members and even college students stopped by to share in the feast as they sat underneath the park’s shaded trees.
“It has been wonderful,” Jackson said of the turnout. “We accomplished our goal. We fed people.”
“I’m very happy,” she beamed. “I love helping people. I love doing this.”
“I always put myself last. I just can’t get away from it,” she chuckled.
Meals were served from 1- 4 p.m. After serving more than 70 people at the park, Jackson and volunteers trekked to the wooded homeless camps to distribute plates.
“It’s been a good day,” said Jackson. “We had families, Wiley students and general people coming off the street.”
Wiley College student Najee Shahid was appreciative of the generous gesture.
“It’s beautiful,” he said of Jackson’s mission.
He along with fellow student, Summer Martin, walked to the event to enjoy the barbecue feast and cold drink.
“I like how she’s reaching out to the community and not making it about herself, but more about others,” Shahid said of Jackson.
Lamar Scott, Jackson’s brother who also served as the grill master for the day, said he’s just proud of his sister’s efforts.
“I think it’s a good thing, giving back,” said Scott. “Any way I can help, I’ll be glad to help.”
Chris Hardy, a member of Masonic Hiram Lodge No. 5, out of Carthage, said he was glad to come out and support.
“It’s a wonderful event, a great cause,” said Hardy, noting his organization partners with charities.
Deborah Williams, Jackson’s sister who traveled from Duncanville to assist, said she’s also proud to be a part of the event.
“My sister has a big heart,” said Williams. “Not only does she do it for the homeless, she’s doing it for (all).”