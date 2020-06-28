Fidelity Communications recently announced it will extend through the end of the year many of its relief measures that were set to expire on June 30, to support customers and communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company will continue to make available its 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 per month for the first three months of service to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students through Dec. 31.
Fidelity is also extending access to free public WiFi hotspots across its footprint through the end of the year in order to keep individuals and communities connected during the crisis.
Other actions being taken by the company include:
Working with residential and small business internet and phone customers who have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep them connected, including waiving late fees through July 31, and offering flexible payment plans; and
Partnering with communities, hospitals, medical centers and other essential institutions in addressing their unique broadband connection needs and challenges.
“As effects from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact our customers and communities, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We remain steadfast in standing by our company promise of keeping our customers and communities connected to what matters most during these difficult times.”
Customers can call 800-392-8070 for more information.