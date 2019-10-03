Fight Schedule
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Madison Square Garden, New York, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title; Ivan Baranchyk vs. Gabriel Bracero, 10, super lightweights; Israil Madrimov vs. Alejandro Barrera, 10, super welterweights; Ali Akhmedov vs. Andrew Hernandez, 10, super middleweights.
At Dort Federal Event Center, Flint, Mich. (SHO), Jaron Ennis vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez, 10, welterweights; Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Sour, 10, heavyweights; Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs. James Smith, 10, super flyweights.
Oct. 12
At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.
At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong, 12, heavyweights; Charles Conwell vs. Patrick Day, 10, super welterweights; Josh Hernandez vs. Giovanni Mioletti, 10, super featherweights.
Oct. 18
At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (ESPN), Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC and Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweights; Luis Collazo vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10, welterweights; Michael Seals vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10, light heavyweights.