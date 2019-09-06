Fight Schedule
By The Associated Press
Today
At Taguig City, Philippines, Sammy Salva vs. Padro Taduran, 12, for vacant IBF strawweight title.
Sept. 13
At Madison Square Garden, New York, Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev, 12, for the interim WBC World lightweight title; Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, for Hunter’s WBA Inter-Continetal heavyweight title.
Sept. 14
At London, Sunny Edwards vs. Hugo Rosendo Guarneros, 12, for Edwards IBF International super flyweight title; Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid, 12, for Foster’s British super bantamweight title; Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters, 10, for Spelman’s light heavyweight title.