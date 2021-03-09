Fishing report

I have been one of the fortunate persons all my life to have the opportunity to be a part of one of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty – a special place we know as Caddo Lake.
My daddy, Dee Mullikin, who was a country clerk in Harrison County for many years and his brother Hoyt Mullikin who was a record-breaking salesman for Nehls Chevrolet in Marshall (Hoyt sold a new car every work day of the week one week) – pretty good to say the least.
My point is my daddy and Hoyt took me fishing with them from the time I was big enough to hold a pole.
As I grew up on Caddo Lake, the Lord did one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me. He put me in touch with a beautiful young lady who was born and raised on Caddo Lake where her parents owned and operated Big Lake Camp. The first time I ever saw this special person known as “The Caddo Lake Queen,” I knew she was the one the Lord meant to be my wife. Come the seventh day of December, 2021, “Miss Becky” and I have been married 67 years – Rebecca Ann Hayner is a “one of a kind” Christian lady – I am a truly blessed man that the Lord chose me for such a special lady.
Now, back to the fishing business.
When I was growing up, one of the sayings when it got “Sho-nuf” cold was that it was “cold as a well-digger’s behind.”
Well, we got to see for the first time in my life, that “well-digger’s behind” froze. Records reveal that this February severe cold spell was the most sever in close to 100 years. I have kept records of Caddo Lake for years. The coldest I had ever experienced was in 1989 when the lake froze so hard you could walk out to the board road markers 50 yards out from shore – I have pictures to show people standing by those markers.
The highest flood I have ever seen was 1961 when the water rose 10 feet and go out of the Oil Top Road (Bob Hayner Road). The water level was one foot deep in the Big Lake Camp Store – I have pictures of my wife’s daddy Bob Hayner standing on the front porch of the store in his hip boots.
One of the amazing things as temperatures got down below 10 degrees with snow six inches deep in our yard along Long Point on the south shore of Caddo, now listen to this – we never lost power in our home, truly amazing. The only thing we lost was our water for three days due to a broken line.
We thank the Lord that REA kept our power on.
Also, Leigh Water quickly go our water back on.
Our boats were frozen in two-inch thick ice for about a week. We could not get out at all. The lake was solid snow and ice as far as you could see out in the lake. I have pictures of all of this.
Here it is, the first week in March when under-normal conditions, the perch would be feeling the shallow water out – not as I speak -- I cannot remember when there was little to no perch activity, even at night, as we have now – but, hopefully things will warm up and soon we will get back to normal.
I talked to Don Holderby who is one of the best fishermen in the area. Don tried the white bass that normally are on the crossings such as Britt’s Gap. This time of the year, Don said he did not get even a bump. His water gauge showed 42 degrees – way too cold. Sixty degrees is ideal for spawning.
Also, Don told me Lake O’ the Pines had been too windy to fish out from the dam. The severe cold discouraged a lot of the Lake O’ the Pines activity. Don’t be discouraged, better days are coming.
Water conditions are normal. Water level is about a foot above normal – still OK for launching. Perch still in river tops about eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass slow in shallows. Plastic worms fished very slowly gets best results. Old folks’ playground is the beset area to try. Catfish slow in Big Lake area on trotlines using shiners. Bream very slow two feet deep around big trees near Bird Island worms getting best results.
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best in river eight feet deep in tops on shiners or jigs. Black bass slow fishing plastic worms around big trees in Old Folk’s playground area –fish slowly for best results. Catfish slow on Big Lake on trotlines using shiners. Bream slow two feet deep around big trees in Goose Prairie area using worms.
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are beset in river eight feet deep on shiners and jigs in brush tops. Black bass scattered in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms around big trees and moss beds – fishing slow is the key for best results.
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best out from the dam along river bed 30 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass slow along wooded shorelines on large plastic worms. Fishing slowly is the key. Beam scattered in woods two feet deep on worms. Catfish slow on trotlines using shiners in woods.