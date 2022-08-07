Thought of the day – “Fish are like people in many ways. One of those ways is they have to eat to survive.”
No matter how hot or how cold we are, food is a necessity.
With all the electronic devices we have today, fish can relocate in the areas called spectrums where the water temperature is just right.
I have fished Caddo Lake all my life and I know where the stumps and tree tops are located. Normally, you don’t have to ever fish over 10 feet deep on the river where you are fishing three tops that have fallen down along the shoreline.
When fishing the Big Lake Area around stumps and duck blinds four to five feet deep in the norm.
When fishing for white perch, minnows are always good. Also, fishermen have found that white perch are attracted to bright colored jigs.
One of the things you don’t want to do in those 100-degree days is to keep children out too long in the heat. This takes all the fun out of it for those youngsters. Also, be sure to carry plenty of snacks and cold drinks for the youngsters to enjoy.
Also, if you or any of your friends live on a lake where fish are fed around a boathouse or a boat walk where fish are fed every day, this is an excellent place to carry young children and let them fish with a pole and cork where they have plenty of action.
Finally, all the veteran fisherman I stay in touch with in the person of Don Holderby and son Don, Jr., have been laying low during the extremely hot days we’re having. My own boys, Hunter and Rokky Mullkin, who own a lake house on Long Point on Caddo Lake have chosen to sit on the screen porch under the fan during the 100-degree-weather days.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Water level is down two feet below normal. White perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees in pipeline area four to five feet deep and in River Area in tops six to eight feet deep on shiners and bright-colored jigs. Black bass scattered around lily pads, moss beds and single big trees in Big Green and Little Green Brake Areas on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area using large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around Big Trees and edge of islands in Little Green one foot deep on worms and crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water level is two feet below normal. White perch fair on Big Lake around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees. In river area, white perch fair six to eight feet deep on shiners or bright-colored jigs and three to five feet deep on shiners around lily pad stands. Black bass fair around single big trees and lily pad stands in Little Green Brake Area. Catfish fair in pipeline area on trotlines using large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area one foot deep on earthworms or crickets.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water level is down two feet below normal. White perch fair in River Area six to eight feet deep in tops on shiners and jibs and in lily pads along shoreline two feet deep on shiners and jibs. Black bass fair along shoreline on top water lures. Catfish fair in pipeline area on tortlines using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered in Turtle Shell Area one foot deep on crickets or worms.
- Note – Reports from fishermen I stay I touch with who fish Lake O’ the Pines say water level is two feet below normal. White perch in wooded areas around trees four to five feet deep on shiners or bright-colored jigs.
- Black bass in wooded areas fair on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in wooded areas using large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered in wooded areas two to three feet deep on worms or crickets.
Did you know:
Research reveals that 10 percent of electric power in USA comes from wind power. Texas in No. 1 wind power state in our nation.