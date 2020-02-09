Marshall and the surrounding area may be in for a wet few days this week and up to 5 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport.
A cold front will drop southeastward into the area on Sunday into Monday and stall across central Louisiana late Monday evening. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday through Wednesday.
Expected accumulations are two to four inches for portions of East Texas, Southeastern Oklahoma and Southwestern Arkansas and 4-6 inches from Deep East Texas across Northwest/Central Louisiana into the ArkLaMiss area.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Davis, since the ground is saturated, flooding is a possible concern since the area is already 2-3 inches above normal.
“Over the past 30 days the Marshall area has seen 8-10 inches of rain,” Davis said. “We are very much above average for the year.”
Flash flooding could be a possibility across flood prone areas that are most susceptible to flooding.
River flooding may be possible late in the week.
Davis encourages people to follow the saying ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ when encountering flooded roads.
“We also encourage people to call into local law enforcement if they encounter flooded roads that are not blocked,” he said.