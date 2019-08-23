ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Miami have the college football stage to themselves for 3 ½ hours tonight, a new chapter in their once-heated and storied rivalry.
The eighth-ranked Gators and the rebuilding Hurricanes will usher in the 2019 season inside a packed stadium in Orlando, surrounded by sideline celebrities and in front of a coast-to-coast television audience.
“Everybody’s watching,” Florida receiver Freddie Swain said. “Who doesn’t like attention?”
The winner surely will revel in the spotlight, and both teams have embraced the opportunity to set the tone for the season in front of way more than friends, fans and family members.
Florida has its highest preseason ranking since Urban Meyer’s final year in Gainesville in 2010 and sounds more than optimistic heading into the opener. Players don’t seem to care — most don’t even know — that they’ve lost seven of the last eight and 12 of 16 against Miami.
Miami coach Manny Diaz brought in former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson, who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, to speak to his players this week.
“Being in this city, with so much history and things like that, it’s hard to stay focused,” Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman said. “You can go to Winn-Dixie and a fan will try to give you the illustrious history of Miami and why this game is so important.”