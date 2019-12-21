UIL CHAMPIONSHIPS
AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON
CLASS 6A
Division I
Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore
Division II
Denton Guyer vs. Austin Westlake
CLASS 5A
Division I
Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Denton Ryan 22
Division II
Aledo vs. Fort Bend Marshall
CLASS 4A
Division I
Carthage 42, Waco La Vega 28
Division II
Pleasant Grove 35, Wimberley 21
CLASS 3A
Division I
Grandview 42, Pottsboro 35
Division II
Gunter 43, Omaha Pewitt 22
CLASS 2A
Division I
Refugio 28, Post 7
Division II
Mart 25, Hamlin 20
CLASS 1A
Division I
Blum 58, McLean 52
Division II
Richland Springs 62, Motley County 16