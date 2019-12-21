UIL CHAMPIONSHIPS

AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON

CLASS 6A

Division I

Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore

Division II

Denton Guyer vs. Austin Westlake

CLASS 5A

Division I

Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Denton Ryan 22

Division II

Aledo vs. Fort Bend Marshall

CLASS 4A

Division I

Carthage 42, Waco La Vega 28

Division II

Pleasant Grove 35, Wimberley 21

CLASS 3A

Division I

Grandview 42, Pottsboro 35

Division II

Gunter 43, Omaha Pewitt 22

CLASS 2A

Division I

Refugio 28, Post 7

Division II

Mart 25, Hamlin 20

CLASS 1A

Division I

Blum 58, McLean 52

Division II

Richland Springs 62, Motley County 16