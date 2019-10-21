For Starters Oct 21, 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.— Psalm 40:8 KJV“A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.”— Jean de La Fontaine, French poet (1621-1695). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See All Lists Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates This list sends you an email of our top stories every day. Sports Digest Our sports coverage delivered right to your email. Deals & Promotions This is the list to receive occasional emails containing special offers, deals and promotions (like contests). Breaking Breaking news from The Marshall News-Messenger delivered straight to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPct. 1 county commissioner candidates face off in debateMarshall Prayer Force banquet allows prayer warriors to meet first responder warriorsAll-East Texas Football: Offensive Most Valuable PlayerSmith leaving mark as freshmanMarshall ISD school menus Jan. 27-31Quilts on the Bayou show in Jefferson sees flood of visitorsBuzzer beater lifts Mavericks to win over PanthersHallsville Dairy Queen re-opens with new ownerPets of the WeekHarrison County Sheriff's Office still searching for burglar Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by News_Messenger