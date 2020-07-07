Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.
Matthew 24:35 (New International Version)
“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.”
– Mark Twain
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 5:25 am
Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.
Matthew 24:35 (New International Version)
“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.”
– Mark Twain
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.