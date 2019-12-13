Thought for Today: “The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be.”
— Paul Valery, French philosopher (1871-1945).
When he had called together all the people’s chief priests and teachers of the law, he asked them where the Messiah was to be born. “In Bethlehem in Judea,” they replied, “for this is what the prophet has written: “‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.’”
Matthew 2:4-6 NIV