“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
— Joe Kennedy
Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.
— Galatians 6:1
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
— Joe Kennedy
Brothers and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore that person gently. But watch yourselves, or you also may be tempted.
— Galatians 6:1
City Reporter
Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.