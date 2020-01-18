Thought for Today: “None can love freedom heartily, but good men; the rest love not freedom, but license.”
— John Milton, English poet (1608-1674).
Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, “children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation.” Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of life. And then I will be able to boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.
Philippians 2:14-16 NIV