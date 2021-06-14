Philippians 3:20 (New International Version)
But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." Coco Chanel
Philippians 3:20 (New International Version)
But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." Coco Chanel
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.