“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”
— Henry Ford
For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.
— 2 Timothy 1:7
“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”
— Henry Ford
For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.
— 2 Timothy 1:7
City Reporter
Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.