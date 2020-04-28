Thought for Today: “We have two lives... the one we learn with and the life we live with after that.”
— Bernard Malamud, American author (1914-1986).
For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”
Luke 19:10
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:53 am
