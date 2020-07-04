Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people.
Proverbs 14:34 (New International Version)
“In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.”
Barack Obama
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 4, 2020 @ 4:58 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.