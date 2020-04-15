SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88.
Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998. The Patriots did not announce a cause of death.
“He was a great baseball mind and the person who gave me my first chance in the game,” former pitcher Sparky Lyle said in a statement about his early minor league manager. “He saw the opportunity for me to be a relief pitcher back then and set me on that path. We remained good friends all this time.”
Born in Cleveland on May 26, 1931, Frey became friends with future major leaguer Don Zimmer at Western Hills High School in Cincinnati.
An outfielder, Frey spent 14 seasons in the minor league organizations of the Boston and Milwaukee Braves, and the St. Louis Cardinals without reaching the majors.
He scouted and managed in the minor leagues for Baltimore and coached the Orioles under Earl Weaver.