Jay Goldberg, left, and Barry Singer, right, victims who say they were sexually abused while they were students at Marsha Stern Talmudical Academy (MTA)—also known as Yeshiva University High School for Boys in Manhattan, hold a press conference, Thursday Aug. 22, 2019, in New York. They are among 38 former students in a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by two rabbis: George Finkelstein, a long-time MTA principal, and Macy Gordon, a long-time MTA Judaic Studies teacher. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)