DALLAS (AP) — A small Texas police department’s silence about what prompted an officer to fatally shoot a man in the head nearly three weeks ago deviates from how some other recent police shootings in the state were handled, and law enforcement experts warn it risks stirring public mistrust.
Officer Carmen DeCruz has been on paid leave since the Dec. 2 shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean in Temple, about 70 miles northeast of Austin. The department has released no information other than the names and that blood was found in Dean’s car
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting outside a mall in San Antonio, authorities said.
San Antonio Police Department officials said in a statement that officers responded about 8:46 p.m. to the South Park Mall on the city’s south side and found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries.
Stocks moved higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, extending the market’s gains for the week and pushing the major indexes toward more record highs.
The latest gains came as investors weighed a batch of encouraging earnings reports from several big companies. Rite Aid, Conagra Brands and Micron Technology rose after posting quarterly results that exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks violated New York City’s paid sick leave law by making ailing workers find substitutes or face possible discipline or even firing, officials said Thursday in announcing a settlement with the coffee chain.
The company has changed the policy and agreed to set up a $150,000 restitution fund for employees.
“In New York City, no corporation is above the law,” Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said in a statement.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring, a move his brother has denounced.
Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, in a Moscow hotel while visiting for a friend’s wedding. The Russian government charged him with espionage and has repeatedly extended his detention while he awaits trial on charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Whelan has denied the charges.
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday the son of a Russian spy couple who lived clandestine lives in Canada and the United States can keep his Canadian citizenship.
Alex Vavilov was born in Toronto, which would typically qualify him for Canadian citizenship except for one thing: His parents were part of a notorious Russian spy ring in North America that was broken up by the FBI in 2010.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president Thursday asked a university professor and former education minister supported by the militant Hezbollah group to form a new government, breaking a weeks-long impasse amid nationwide mass protests against the country’s political elite.
But prime minister-designate Hassan Diab’s efforts to form a government will almost certainly hit snags in a deeply divided country facing its worst economic and financial crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Protesters rejected him as part of the old ruling class and continued to demonstrate.
LONDON (AP) — EU regulators must make more effort to stop tech companies from transferring data to countries with weaker data-protection standards, an advisor to the European Union’s top court said Thursday. It’s the latest in a lengthy and complex legal case involving an Austrian privacy campaigner and Facebook.
A preliminary opinion by the European Court of Justice’s advocate general said existing EU legal rules for data transfers should remain in place, but there should be stricter enforcement by authorities. It gives a boost to privacy activist Max Schrems, who launched the case seven years ago because of worries Europeans were subject to mass U.S. government surveillance.
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The heavy-set man swept through a nightclub curtain into the reserved area of a nightclub. In the darkness he agreed to talk about his business: handling the income from smuggling migrants across a 375-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border.
“We control all the territory” along the frontier with Arizona, said the cartel money man, who asked to be identified only as Manuel.
His organization, though he didn’t explicitly name it: the Sinaloa cartel.
The hardening of U.S. and Mexican immigration policies has “complicated” the business because there are more security forces on both sides of the border, but Manuel isn’t worried. Yes, there are fewer risking the journey and the out-of-pocket has mounted with the need to pay ever-escalating bribes. But the cartel also charges more. Conclusion: The money keeps flowing.