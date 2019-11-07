STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — The execution of a "Texas 7" gang member who killed a police officer has been stayed again because the state refuses to provide him with a Buddhist chaplain in the death chamber.
The U.S. Supreme Court initially blocked Patrick Murphy's execution in March, saying his religious rights would be violated if no Buddhist chaplain was present. A month later, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice banned all clergy in death chambers and rescheduled Murphy's execution for Nov. 13.
U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks stayed Murphy's execution on Thursday, days before he was scheduled for lethal injection.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' Republican governor is creating a homeless campsite on state land amid an escalating battle with liberal leaders in the state capital over people living on the streets.
National advocates for the homeless said Thursday they couldn't recall another state making such a move, which follows Gov. Greg Abbott's months-long feud with Austin on Twitter.
The encampment site covers 5 acres on the outskirts of downtown. Abbott's office says the homeless will have access to bathrooms and resources until new shelters open.
NEW YORK (AP) — Climate change may be the defining risk for oil and gas companies in coming decades, and attorneys for New York state are saying Exxon Mobil misled investors about how it was handling that risk.
The state made closing arguments Thursday in a case that accused the energy giant of downplaying the impact of stricter climate regulations in a warming world.
Exxon countered that the company has been taking climate change risks seriously and its executives did nothing wrong.
NATION
WORLD