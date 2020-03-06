STATE
HOUSTON (AP) — The frustrations began early for Ahmed King as he wandered Houston trying to cast his ballot in Texas’ Democratic primary.
The 46-year-old radiology technician found four of the usual polling places in his predominantly African American neighborhood closed or clogged with people waiting in line Tuesday. He eventually drove 15 miles to vote in a white and Hispanic neighborhood under a new system that allows Harris County voters to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county.
“I first tried to vote at 1 p.m. Central time and finally got done at 6:05,” he said. “I have never had an experience like this.”
King had plenty of company. Long lines snaked out of Houston polling places, with many waiting more than an hour and some for several hours in mostly minority, Democratic neighborhoods. Lines in mostly white, Republican neighborhoods were shorter.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Texas A&M didn’t let Auburn pull off another improbable comeback win.
Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and the Aggies survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset the 17th-ranked Tigers 78-75 on Wednesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest and may cut planned capital expenditures as the spreading coronavirus saps energy demand.
The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 25% since the start of the year, and 8% in the last month, with energy demand expected to shrink as the outbreak drags on the global economy.
Exxon will reduce the number of rigs in the Permian basin, a region that stretches across the border of New Mexico and Texas.
NATION
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s state airplane can make side trips to Gov. Jim Justice’s hometown as well as fly the billionaire businessman to campaign events if the trips coincide with official state business, ethics officials said Thursday.
The state ethics commission approved the travel as long as the primary purpose of the trip is for official state business and not as a pretext for nongovernmental actions for Justice, a coal magnate who owns a lavish resort called The Greenbrier.
Additional costs such as meals and lodging on the campaign trial would not be covered by the state, according to the ethics commission.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials on Thursday closed the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Bethlehem indefinitely over fears of the new coronavirus, weeks ahead of the busy Easter holiday season.
The announcement by the Palestinian tourism ministry threatened to devastate the vital tourism industry in the town where Jesus is believed to have been born. The spread of the virus across the Middle East has already disrupted worship at other major holy sites.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Olive Garden has fired the manager of one of its restaurants in southwestern Indiana who was accused of complying with a white customer’s demand to replace her table’s black server with one who wasn’t black.
An Olive Garden spokeswoman, Meagan Bernstein, said Wednesday that the company does not tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident last weekend at its restaurant in Evansville.
Amira Donahue, a black 16-year-old host at the restaurant that night, said a woman seated with a group of customers, including two children, requested that the table’s black server be replaced with a non-black one and began screaming before a manager acquiesced to her demands.
WORLD
MOSCOW (AP) — The presidents of Russia and Turkey said they reached agreement on a cease-fire to begin at midnight Thursday in northwestern Syria, where escalating fighting had threatened to put forces from the two countries into direct conflict.
The deal struck by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also would set up a security corridor along a key east-west highway in Idlib province.
BRUSSELS (AP) — As thousands of people near Turkey’s border with Greece wait to cross over to the European Union, a migration deal the EU and Turkey reached four years ago has become a political football.
The two sides accuse each other of failing to respect their commitments.
The EU says Turkey is waving migrants through to Europe.
The Turkish government says the 27-nation bloc based in Brussels owes it money.
Agreed in March 2016, the EU-Turkey statement was intended to prevent crises like the one playing out on their borders now.
The deal called for Turkey to halt the flow of Europe-bound migrants and refugees in exchange for up to $6.7 billion in aid for Syrian refugees on its territory, fast-track EU membership and visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens.
BANGKOK (AP) — The global march of the new virus triggered a vigorous appeal Thursday from the World Health Organization for governments to pull out “all the stops” to slow the epidemic, as it drained color from India’s spring festivities, closed Bethlehem’s Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.
As China, after many arduous weeks, appeared to be winning its epic, costly battle against the new virus, the fight was revving up in newly affected areas of the globe, unleashing disruptions that profoundly impacted billions of people.
The U.N. health agency urged all countries to “push this virus back,” a call to action reinforced by figures showing there are now about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it. To date, the virus has infected nearly 98,000 people and killed over 3,300.