STATE
Senate passes critical race theory ban at Texas’ public universities
AUSTIN — The Texas Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that aims to ban teaching critical race theory from classrooms and lessons on public college campuses.
The bill is the latest challenge from state Republican lawmakers to the academic framework that has become a rallying cry for conservatives in recent years. The proposal would create a process for students and members of the public to file complaints against college professors teaching the framework and have them fired, regardless of tenure.
The proposal from Mineola Republican Bryan Hughes is part of a slate of higher-education bills in the Senate that are among Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top priorities during this year’s legislative session. Other bills include eliminating tenure at public universities and prohibiting colleges from maintaining offices for diversity, equity and inclusion — also known as DEI.
The bill passed on a 19-12 party line vote Tuesday and was later passed on final reading in the Senate with the same margin.
Critical race theory is an academic philosophy that examines laws and government policies and structures under a lens of systematic racism. The ideas of the intellectual framework have existed since the 1960s and were never officially taught at public schools.
Despite this, critical race theory has remained a political target for Texas conservatives and across the nation. It was a dominant issue during 2021's session as lawmakers passed bans on teaching it in K-12 public classrooms.
Republican lawmakers have derided the theory as divisive, under a belief that it defines people by their race and teaches hatred of the U.S.
The proposed law, Senate Bill 16, states that a college professor cannot compel a student to adopt a belief that any race, sex or ethnicity is superior to another and that no social, political or religious belief is better than another.
Hughes said the purpose of the bill was to preserve academic freedom and promote discourse at the state’s higher learning institutions.
Critics of the bill have called it overly broad and say they believe it will have a chilling effect on academic discourse involving race and equity and disproportionately affect nonwhite and LBGTQ professors.
NATION
‘He works with us.’ Co‑workers, family made panicked 911 calls during Louisville shooting
Less than 24 hours after releasing body camera footage from Monday’s shooting at Old National Bank, the Louisville Metro Police Department has released 911 calls made to dispatch leading up to first responders’ arrival.
On Wednesday, LMPD released the audio Wednesday on social media, which may be disturbing for some listeners. The released recording was a nearly 90-minute-long compilation of multiple callers and police dispatch audio.
“Transparency is important — even more so in times of crisis,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement as the audio was made public. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”
The released audio featured 13 911 callers, including multiple Old National Bank employees, witnesses from outside the bank and the mother of Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old who police identified as the shooter who killed five people and injured at least eight others.
The shooter was an employee at Old National Bank, and arrived at the scene Monday morning with an AR-15 rifle. He was killed by Officer Cory Galloway, who was one of the first officers on scene along with Nickolas Wilt.
The shooter’s mother called 911 to tell them she believed her son was heading toward Old National Bank with a gun, after receiving a call from his roommate who she said found a letter.
The first caller was an Old National Bank employee who told a dispatcher she was attending a morning meeting remotely when the shooting happened. Through tears and screams, she told the dispatcher she watched the shooting happen via the meeting feed and the video was still on as she called.
“I just watched it in a team meeting,” the woman said tearfully. “We were having a CEO board meeting with our commercial team.”
The second caller, hiding in a closet, can be heard whispering while gunshots are fired in the background. She told the dispatcher eight or nine people in the office were shot, and that there was an active shooter. The caller said she was with people who were injured.
Former Capitol Police officer sentenced for interference with Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Capitol Police officer to 120 days of home incarceration and two years of probation for a felony conviction tied to Facebook messages with a rioter who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decided against a prison sentence for Michael A. Riley, a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police, at a sentencing hearing that lasted more than an hour.
A jury in October found Riley guilty of one felony count of obstruction for interfering with a grand jury investigation. Prosecutors said he deleted hundreds of his messages with Capitol rioter Jacob Hiles once Hiles said he had told the FBI about their communications.
Jackson, in delivering the sentence, told Riley his actions were “contrary to law and contrary to your obligations as a Capitol Police officer.” But she also noted his loss of his career, lack of criminal record and serious health issues.
Speaking to Jackson before his sentencing, Riley’s voice broke as he expressed “regret and remorse” for the effect his arrest had on himself and his family. He also noted that he had lost a more than two-decade career as a police officer because of his actions.
“All of those years, all of those positive contributions, have been reduced to nothing,” Riley said.
Prosecutors initially requested a sentence of 27 months in prison for Riley, arguing in part that his testimony at trial showed “contempt for the criminal justice system.”
Jackson ruled against an increase in his sentence for that reason at Thursday’s hearing, and prosecutors then requested a sentence of 21 months in prison.
Prosecutor Christopher Howland referenced Spider-Man’s aphorism that “with great power comes great responsibility,” and said Riley’s position as a police officer should mean a stiffer prison term.
“All those years of service are what make this offense so egregious,” Howland said.
Donald Trump back in NYC for second deposition in Attorney General James’ $250M fraud case
NEW YORK — Donald Trump was back in lower Manhattan Thursday to sit for a second deposition in the New York attorney general’s $250 million financial fraud case against his family real estate business.
The former president, who was last week charged with 34 felonies related to business fraud, arrived with his motorcade at AG Tish James’ downtown offices on Liberty Street shortly after 9:40 a.m.
Trump took to Truth Social after midnight Thursday, confirming his scheduled deposition and taking aim at James, who he has accused of being racist against him. In the hours before leaving Trump Tower, he accused the AG’s office of leaking his arrival time in more posts, saying it “makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job.”
“I will be heading downtown to meet with a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M.,” Trump wrote.
The deposition comes as James’ large-scale fraud case against Trump, his adult children Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr., and senior company executives — which seeks to drastically alter how the Trumps operate in New York’s real estate market — readies for its upcoming trial in November.
On top of demanding a quarter of a billion dollars in restitution, it seeks to bar the family from running a business in their home state or buying commercial real estate in New York for five years.
The suit accuses Trump’s family business and the people who run it of lying about the value of company assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to reap better loans and tax breaks.
James said Trump exaggerated his net worth by over a billion dollars.
WORLD
Taiwan says China curtailed plan for no-fly zone after complaint
Taiwan said China dialed down plans for a no-fly zone near the island after it complained about risks to flight safety, a rare possible instance of backtracking by Beijing as tensions between the two sides simmer.
China initially intended to impose the zone for “aerospace activities” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. over three days next week, the Transportation Ministry in Taipei said in a statement Wednesday — just days after the People’s Liberation Army ended major military drills around the democracy.
Beijing later told Taipei that the zone would only be in place over about 27 minutes on Sunday morning after Taiwan protested about “a serious impact on aviation management in the region, seriously undermining the rights and safety of air traffic,” the ministry said. It called Beijing’s plans “unprecedented internationally.”
Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister, Roy Chun Lee, said the change came after “intense communications” between China and other parties in the region, without naming them.
Beijing hasn’t made any public announcement about a no-fly zone as of Thursday morning. The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn’t respond to a request for comment, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin avoided a question on the matter during a regular press briefing.
The episode comes amid the latest cross-strait tensions and would be a rare visible instance of compromise between Taipei and Beijing during such periods. The PLA just held three days of military exercises around Taiwan to show its displeasure with President Tsai Ing-wen meeting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. last week.
“It’s certainly unusual that Beijing revised its plans after a complaint from Taiwan,” said Wen-ti Sung, a specialist on Taiwanese politics and cross-strait relations at Australian National University.
U.S. courts Ecuador president even as Latin American country’s democracy deteriorates
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration once again appears to be running into trouble as it seeks a reliable partner in Latin America, where major issues, including immigration and Chinese influence, are looming just next door.
In the last year and a half, administration officials have eagerly reached out to the government of Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso, one of the last center-right rulers in South America, amid a tide of newly elected leftist leaders.
Yet even as U.S. officials sang his praises as a pro-free-market democrat, Lasso, a millionaire former banker, was battling allegations of corruption, money laundering in Florida and ties to a drug-trafficking network.
He faces impeachment in the Ecuadorean Congress — an earlier, separate motion to impeach Lasso was rejected in 2021 — and the real likelihood of removal from office.
Now, a small group of U.S. Congress members is turning up the pressure on the Biden administration to reassess its relationship with Ecuador. At play is the overall policy approach of the U.S. to Latin America, which critics say is doomed to fail because it often ignores human rights and corruption problems in the interest of cooperation on other issues such as immigration.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., was one of five Democratic members of Congress who wrote a letter sent to President Joe Biden on Wednesday that demanded the U.S. investigate corruption allegations against Lasso. It marks the most public rupture to date with regard to policies embracing the Ecuadorean leader.
“This is about the schizophrenic foreign policy we’ve had for decades and decades in our relations with Latin America as a whole,” Grijalva said in an interview. “It puts the importance of being in support of U.S. policies ahead of everything else.”
There was no immediate comment on the letter from the White House or State Department. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken are traveling in Ireland this week.