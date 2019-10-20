Making women and men feel strong, beautiful and good about themselves is exactly what Serenity Salon and Spa owners Erica Smith and Shannon Cox are all about.
The two women, who are good friends, focus on helping people in their own ways. Erica is the establishment’s massage therapist and Shannon is a cosmetologist. The spa also has four other cosmetologists and one that is a barber.
The dynamic women got their start after working together at a previous job and becoming friends. Both from Marshall, they realized they had the same mindset when it comes to business and that they complement and balance one another. Deciding to go into business together, they opened the salon in 2010, though they have only been at their current location on US Highway 59, for about a year.
Shannon, who has been a cosmetologist for 14 years, got her training from Kilgore Cosmetology. Erica has been a massage therapist for 13 years after receiving training from Texas Massage.
For Shannon, being a cosmetologist came naturally since she has always had an interest in hairstyles and makeup. As a social person, she loves the creativity that the profession affords her.
“I love that I get to talk for a living,” she said, laughing. “What we do makes everyone feel better. Makeovers are my favorite and the one thing that gets the most attention.”
Shannon also said she enjoys when a woman who has never had a spa package or a day of pampering comes in after the gift was purchased by their husband or boyfriend.
For Erica, being a massage therapist is much like being a therapist, in that she gets to help people feel better, both physically and emotionally.
Recently, the massage therapist has been working to learn different therapies that aid in autoimmune disorders and health concerns. She also has a variety of add-on services available to clients.
Though spa services are available for men and women, the majority of the company’s clients are female.
“We are there for laughter and for tears in our client’s lives,” Erica said.
The two women also enjoy being able to refer people to other clients when they need something. Due to the nature of the business and being able to talk while services are provided, the women are often able to connect people to one another.
Moving to Hwy. 59, about a mile past Walmart about a year ago, the two friends said they are enjoying their new location.
“It’s very peaceful and nice out here,” Erica said. “We have enjoyed many new customers since we’ve moved here.”
As the holidays approach, the spa will be offering gift card and retail specials with some free give-a-ways tucked in.
The spa offers many services including men and women hair services, body waxing, tanning, massages, henna dye for eyebrows, lash extensions and much more.
To contact the salon, call 903-935-9500 or stop by 2500 E. End Blvd. North, Suite A. The spa is also on Facebook at SerenitySalonSpaTX.