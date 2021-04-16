As I brought the popcorn up to my mouth to take that first butter-filled bite, I could feel myself tearing up. Normal. This feels normal, I thought.
Looking at my boyfriend Paul, I was fairly certain that he was having the same experience as he sipped his fountain Cherry Coke.
When Paul and I dated the first time, (it's a long story so I'll reserve it for another time) going to the movies was our go-to date. It was usually at a Movie Tavern in Fort Worth. Fast forward about 9 years and we were about to take in our first post COVID film.