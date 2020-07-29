ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
After Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs. Elvis Andrus then hit a two-run single before Nick Solak added an RBI single.
Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for Texas, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in their first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.
Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth, and Nick Goody worked a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Diamondbacks, held to one hit over the first six innings by Texas starter Lance Lynn, went ahead in the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI triple before he scored on David Peralta’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.
Arizona had runners on base in only one inning against Lynn, in the third when Jon Jay had a single between Lynn’s only two walks. The big right-hander let out a hearty yell on way to dugout after escaping the bases-loaded jam when Escobar lined out to left.
Lynn also threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the season opener, a 1-0 win over Colorado. He struck out eight against Arizona.
Jesse Chavez relieved Lynn to start the seventh, and gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced. Carson Kelly had an RBI single and Jay had a game-tying sacrifice fly to left.
Madison Bumgarner, in his second start for Arizona, allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. The lefty struck out five and walked one.
Diamondbacks: Back to Arizona for their home opener, tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.
Rangers: An off today before a week in San Francisco. They open a three-game series against the Giants on Friday night, then play three games against the Oakland Athletics.
ROCKIES 5, ATHLETICS 1: OAKLAND, Calif. — German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.
Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.
Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez (1-1), who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.
The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching.
Carlos Estévez relieved Márquez and escaped the seventh unscathed with the tying run on second after he hit Stephen Piscotty, who then stole second.
In the eighth, Oakland put two runners on against Jairo Díaz before Mark Canha was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Robbie Grossman struck out, putting Oakland at 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position during these two games.
Matt Chapman homered in the bottom of the first for the A’s. Colorado came right back when Tony Wolters hit a tying single in the top of the second against Frankie Montas (0-1), Oakland’s winless opening day starter who needed 28 pitches to get out of the second.
The Rockies went 4-1 in their season-opening trip after beating the A’s 8-3 on Tuesday night. They now go home to Coors Field.
Oakland prosepect Vimael Machin made his defensive debut at second base after a stint as designated hitter in his first big league appearance Sunday against the Angels.
A’s slugger Khris Davis, who led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, got a break from his regular designated hitter duties after beginning the season 0 for 15 with seven strikeouts. Ramón Laureano was DH.