Don’t you know old Adam regrets that bite out of that forbidden fruit? One little crunch of one little piece of fruit, and his happy, peaceful life turns to yuk. He never had to work, he never had to worry, he never had to hurt or feel sick, he never had to be depressed, he never even had to fight with his wife. Doggone you, Adam. One bite, and we have been paying the price ever since.
Imagine what our lives would be like had Adam just said “No thank you, Eve. God told us not to eat from that tree.” Honestly, I doubt that we can imagine it. To think that God’s original plan was for us to enjoy “garden living”, and that all it required was for two people to not eat from one tree – why I have the urge to punch Adam in the snoot.
Come on Adam, one bite – really!!
I recall discussing this with my daughter, Kathryn, several tears ago. I asked, “Why do you think Adam had to eat that fruit?” Kathryn replied, “If he hadn’t done it, somebody else would have.” The more I think about her answer, the more I agree. We have heard it said that rules were made to be broken. That is truer than we like to admit, but wouldn’t it have been great if the forbidden fruit snack had been the exception to the broken-rule rule?
Christians often ask why Adam disobeyed God and brought sin into our world. We ask, “Didn’t God know Adam would do it. Why didn’t He stop him? Why did He allow Eve to eat it? Why did He allow Satan to talk her into it? Why?
God’s instructions were simple. “And the Lord God commanded the man, ‘You are free to eat from any tree in the garden; but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat of it you will surely die.’” [Genesis 2:16-17] That’s plain and simple enough, don’t you think? I imagine Adam said, or at least thought, “Okey dokey, Lord, I won’t eat it. No problem. I have all this other fruit and stuff. I don’t want to die. Thanks for the warning.” Then he went about his business of being happy.
The problem may be revealed in the next verse. “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.’” [vs.18] “Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and He brought her to the man.” [vs. 22]
So, then came woman. We all know that a man cannot make any rational decisions without a woman telling him what to do. That must be why the serpent went to Eve rather than Adam. Satan knew if he could get Eve to eat the fruit, she could surely get Adam to take a bite. There you have, it was the woman’s fault.
But wait! Adam didn’t have to take the bite. And besides, God still could have stopped the whole process. Or, couldn’t He have simply overlooked it and let them stay in the garden, thereby letting us all enjoy garden living? He is a forgiving God. Why didn’t He forgive Adam and Eve and stop the results of the original sin? Why did He allow Satan in the garden at all? He knew how he was.
I have enjoyed this little tongue-in-cheek session about the original sin, but, of course, it is no laughing matter. We know that God knew what would happen in the garden.
God created man with free will; the ability to reason and decide what we do and how we live. Let me try to explain my understanding of Adam’s actions in the garden.
Let’s imagine Adam’s life as two separate movies. In one movie, Adam and Eve would never have eaten from the forbidden tree. Either Satan would never have tempted Eve, or Eve would have not given in, or Adam would have refused to eat the fruit. In that movie, sin would never have entered the world, and all their offspring, you and I, would have lived in eternal peace on earth: garden living.
In the other movie, Adam would eat the fruit and sin did enter the world, and mankind would suffer as the result of Adam’s decision. This movie is still playing today. In this scenario, man would continue to sin. Due to sin, God would destroy most of humanity with a great flood. He allowed one righteous family to survive, and again humankind had the option of garden living. But sin continued. In this movie, God came to earth as the Savior, Jesus Christ, God’s plan for salvation and forgiveness of sin. Jesus takes on the sins of the world – past and future sins – and dies on the cross. In this movie, Jesus arises from the dead in three days, assuring us eternal life – if we will believe in Him and follow Him. This movie has not ended yet, for God is giving all humankind the opportunity to repent of our sins and come to Him through Jesus. The movie will end with the defeat of Satan and the end of sin for God’s people, those that follow Jesus Christ. Then we will finally realize our dream of garden living.
Free will for man continues. It is the desire of God’s heart that we choose Him and obey Him. It always has been, from Adam to you and me. With Jesus, we will have come full circle, from paradise to paradise. All the strife and grief in between could have been avoided. Mankind chose the wrong movie.
There are two other movie choices: one in which we accept Jesus and one that we do not. In the first movie, we have eternal life in heaven. In the second movie, we have eternal death in hell. In the first, we live our lives with the hope of heaven and with the guidance from the Holy Spirit. In the second, we live hopeless lives, separated from God because we refuse to accept Jesus as our Savior.
Now the great question is, which movie will you choose? Both movies are playing. We are free to buy a ticket to either one. We pray that we buy the right one. While we’re at it, why not try to get some other folks to go with us? The more that choose Jesus, the better it will be for all of us. I imagine if Adam had it to do over, he would choose a different movie, don’t you? The one entitled “GARDEN LIVING”.
“…Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to His voice, and hold fast to Him…” [Deuteronomy 30:19-20]