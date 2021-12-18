(Tyler, TX) – For the first time in nearly a decade, the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) Board of Directors has a new leader. Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tyler resident Gary Halbrooks as the presiding officer of the transportation agency. He was sworn into the position at a recent NET RMA Board of Directors meeting.
Mr. Halbrooks succeeds Linda R. Thomas of Longview, who resigned earlier this year after serving as NET RMA Chair for more than nine years. Gary Halbrooks is no stranger to NET RMA, serving most recently as the Smith County appointee on the board and has been involved with organization since it was created in 2004.
“I am thrilled to be stepping into a position that allows me to continue to play a significant role in bringing transportation solutions to Northeast Texas,” says Halbrooks. “NET RMA has a dedicated board, and we are committed to collaborating with all of our member counties to assist with funding their transportation needs.”
In addition to operating Toll 49, NET RMA has utilized toll revenues to fund dozens of priority projects in its 14-member counties to increase mobility in Northeast Texas
“We want to champion transportation and infrastructure projects in Northeast Texas because if one county benefits, we all do,” added Halbrooks.
Gary Halbrooks is the CEO and President of Tyler-based Venue Properties, Inc., a real estate company involved in the brokerage, development, investment and management of commercial real estate throughout the Southwestern and Southeastern United States. He attended Tyler Junior College and graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree. He is currently pursuing a Master of Jurisprudence at the Texas A&M School of Law.
Mr. Halbrooks has a long history of community service and transportation expertise, including serving on the City of Tyler Comprehensive Plan Committee, the City of Tyler Subdivision Ordinance Committee and the City of Tyler Tree Preservation Ordinance Committee. He is past chair of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Highway Transportation Committee, past member of the Board of Directors of the East Texas State Fair as well as a past member of the Board of Directors of the Tyler Junior College Alumni Association.