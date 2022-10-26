A Marshall man was arrested after police said he fired shots at a car and injured another man on Tuesday.
Demon Bray, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Marshall police were called around 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting.
"Witnesses reported that a man in a white pick-up truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre," Marshall police said in a press release. "The gunshot victim was able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was interviewed by Marshall Police."
Police said Bray was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.