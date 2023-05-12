From Staff Reports
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says one person died as a result of a shooting in the Hallsville area early Friday.
Deputies were called to the 9600 block of U.S. 80 West about a shooting at the location, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
“Deputies arrived and discovered that one person had died as a result of their injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing and further information will not be released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.”