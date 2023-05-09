The City of Hallsville will host the 11th annual City Clean Up on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Trash containers provided by Sanitation Solutions will be located at the City Sewer Plant, 926 E. U.S. 80.
Bring large, unwanted items that are no longer needed or wanted. There will be workers at the site to help residents unload.
Residents must show proof they live in the city limits, with things such as a water bill.
Paint cans will be accepted if the paint remaining in the can has dried.
Items that cannot be accepted include old tube TVs, chemicals, shingles, wet paint, oil or refrigerants.
The Recyclers of East Texas will be set up to take tires. Cost is $5 for car tires, $15 for truck tires and $25 for AG tires.