A 16-year-old was shot and killed at City Park on Saturday night, Marshall police said.
Police said no arrest has been made in the case, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police were called around 11:34 p.m. Saturday to City Park, 200 Pope St., for reports that a person had been shot. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Police said the boy died at the scene. The boy's name has not been released because he was a juvenile.
"Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim," police said. "The Marshall Police Department is committed to obtaining justice in this case, and we will follow every piece of evidence to do so."
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (903) 935-4745. Anonymous tips can be called in to Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at (903) 935-9969.