A $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the location of Jessica Adair, a 46-year-old from the Gill community that has been missing since Monday, Aug. 30.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for Jessica and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. Adair is described as a white female with blonde hair, standing at 5’5” and weighing 155 pounds.
She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Jessica does not have her purse or cell phone with her.
She was reported missing from her residence on Harris Road on Aug. 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m. by her son. Jessica has a medical condition and is required to take daily medication.
If anyone has information regarding the location of Jessica, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.