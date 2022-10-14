Three people were arrested after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood on Thursday night.
Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all of Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
Green has also been charged with violation of probation/riot participation.
Reports of gunfire in the area near Poplar Street and Summit Street came in to the Marshall Emergency Telecommunication Center around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Responding officers found an empty vehicle with its engine running.
"The vehicle appeared to have been struck several times by projectiles and had a flat front passenger-side tire," MPD said. "Officers established a perimeter around the area, and contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance from a K-9 officer."
A Marshall officer found two people within the perimeter and detained them, and police said a Harrison County deputy and his K-9 found a gun that had been abandoned at an intersection and a third person hiding behind a residence.
"This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be pending," MPD said. "If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969."