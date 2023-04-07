TYLER — Not only does the agriculture industry have some of the highest rates of fatalities and injuries across all age groups, but also some of the highest rates of suicide. Work and life in agricultural communities bring about unique stressors and situations, which increase barriers to accessing care.
This is why they need professionals who understand their particular issues. VIA LINK, the crisis call center for the AgriStress Helpline, is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) and the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS). The crisis support specialists who answer the line are all certified in FarmResponse, a continuing education course which provides the full range of competencies necessary for serving farmers, ranchers, fishers, foresters and loggers. All specialists have over 300 hours of evidence-based training in crisis support and de-escalation.
Suicide Lifeline First, Resource Line Second: While there are a handful of agricultural resource and referral lines out there, this is the only crisis support line currently dedicated to agricultural, forestry and fishing communities.
Accessible and Affordable: In addition to both call and text capability, the 24/7 toll-free AgriStress Helpline has a translation capability of 160 languages. All calls are answered within 30 seconds, with an average answer rate of around 18 seconds.
Quality Care: There is no limit to how many times someone may call the line, nor is there a limit on call duration. All callers receive care that is specific to their needs — whether that is a risk assessment, emergency services, emotional support or connection to resources. Everyone is also offered a 24-hour follow-up call.
If you or someone you know needs support or resources, you may call or text the AgriStress Helpline at (833) 897-2474.