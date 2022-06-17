Air quality alert issued for Saturday in Harrison County

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Marshall area on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
“Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Saturday,” the NWS said. “You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.”
The National Weather Service said, if needed, a new Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by 3 p.m. Saturday for the next day.