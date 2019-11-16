2 arrested after Harrison County Sheriff's Office finds 40 kilos of steroids, home lab

Two Longview residents were arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff's Office found a steroid lab and 40 kilos of the drug worth about $150,000 while responding to a shots fired call.
Sammie Leslie Vail, 38, and Ashley Pilgrim Vail, 37, were arrested Friday, Harrison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said.
Sammie Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring greater than 400 grams, unlawful carrying of a handgun license holder, public intoxication and interfering with public duties. He is currently being held in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $505,000.
Ashley Vail is charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring greater than 400 grams, resisting arrest search or transport, disorderly conduct and interfering with public duties. She is currently being held in the Harrison County jail on bonds totaling $505,000.
Harrison County deputies responded around 7 a.m. Friday to the 5800 block of Lansing Loop road in reference to shots fired inside a home, Fletcher said.
When deputies arrived, Fletcher said they were met with resistance and were told they couldn't come onto the property.
"The deputies had a duty to assure that no one had been injured at the location and entered the property," Fletcher said. "While checking for injured persons inside the residence, a room containing a Lab to manufacture steroids was located."
Deputies notified the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fletcher said, and agents responded with two chemists. Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain also responded.
"The DEA team dissembled the lab and assured that it was safe to handle," Fletcher said. "The DEA agents also confiscated approximately 40 kilos of pure steroid powder."
Deputies seized approximately 5,000 vials of manufactured steroid liquid that had a street value of about $150,000, along with a large selection of pills, the entire laboratory, two cars, two motorcycles, multiple firearms, ammunition and $13,533 in cash, Fletcher said.
Two other people at the home were interviewed by deputies and later released, Fletcher said.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and further information may be released as it becomes available," he said.