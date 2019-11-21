After a fire was determined to be intentionally set on Five Notch Road Wednesday, police arrested Edward Winch, 25, of Marshall, for arson.
On Nov. 20, patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department were dispatched to the area of East End Boulevard South and Johnson after witnesses reported that a white male in all black clothing had just set fire to a residence in the 1000 block of Five Notch Road, according to information released by Marshall PD Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames.
A white male matching the description of the suspect was contacted near the fire and Winch, who was known to the officers, was determined to have set the fire at a vacant residence on Five Notch road.
Winch was detained until a Fire Marshal with the Marshall Fire Department advised that he would be charged with one count of arson. Winch was then booked into the Harrison County Jail.
The Marshall Fire Department continues to investigate the fire.
Most instances of arson are a second degree felony in Texas, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.