Father Andrew Ellison of Trinity Episcopal Church was joined by members of his congregation Wednesday afternoon, braving a cold February day in downtown Marshall to bring Ash Wednesday to the community.
“We wanted to push ourselves to be out in the community and meet with people where they are,” Ellison said.
This is the first year the church has begun their Ashes to Go program, which Ellison said is a way to help community members interested in receiving ashes, who may have been unable or unwilling to make it to a church service.
“A lot of people work, or they don’t go to church, but that does not mean that we can not meet with them and share this with them,” Ellison said.
Community members were able to stop by the group at the corner of Bolivar and West Houston in downtown Marshall from noon to 1 p.m. to receive ashes and pray with Ellison.
Traditionally, Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. The day is named because of the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants with either the words, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” or the dictum “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
“This is a special season because it is when we prepare our hearts for Easter and work to examine ourselves,” said Margot Lingold, a member of Trinity Episcopal who joined Ellison during the event.
Lingold said that this program is a way for the church to give back to the community they are part of, and that there is no better time to do that then the Easter season.
“This time for us is to reflect on what Jesus sacrificed for us and work to give back to the people we serve,” she said.
Trinity Episcopal is located at 106 N. Grove St. in Marshall.
For the next 40 days preceding Easter, Christians will be preparing their hearts by participating in a variety of Lent activities.