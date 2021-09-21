Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed into law a nearly $2 billion border security funding bill that will nearly triple the amount the state spends on border defense in the next two-year budget cycle.
“It is the federal government’s job to secure our border, but the Biden administration has failed to do its job, so Texas is stepping up to do what the federal government is supposed to do,” Abbott said as he signed the bill in Fort Worth, surrounded by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, and Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, the bill’s authors.
The $1.88 billion spending bill, which passed as House Bill 9, supplements the $1.05 billion the state already allocated to border security in the spring. Democrats have denounced the nearly $3 billion price tag for not including enough performance metrics to measure success.
“Governor Abbott’s House Bill 9 throws billions of dollars — largely through unfocused, short-term law enforcement efforts — at a situation that demands thoughtful, long-term, comprehensive solutions,” Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso, said in a statement. “As someone who lives within sight of the international border, I know that security is determined by many factors. While law enforcement is certainly one, the governor’s bill fails to confront the dire need for humanitarian assistance for migrants — many of whom are children and families trying to escape death, assault and enslavement. As long as refugees are piling up on either side of the border, the security situation can’t be resolved.”
But Abbott, a two-term Republican who is seeking reelection next year, has made border security and a plan to erect a wall his central focus this year as he has blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for the increase of migrants this year.
Before signing the border security funding bill, Abbott said Biden’s policies have “opened the floodgates” to illegal immigration, crime, human trafficking and drug smuggling. He said he was signing the bill in Fort Worth because the problems that begin on the border eventually make their way to communities across Texas and the country.
On Thursday, Abbott butted heads with the federal government over thousands of migrants — mostly from Haiti — waiting to enter the country under an international bridge in Del Rio.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have encountered more than 1.4 million immigrants at the Mexican border this year, including more than 212,000 in July — the most immigrants encountered in a single month in two decades.