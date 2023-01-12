A boil water notice has been issued along Rosborough Springs Road in Marshall near Trinity Episcopal School.
The City of Marshall said crews completed repairs on a water main Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Rosborough Springs Road.
“Pressure will begin to return to normal levels over the next few hours,” the city said. “A boil water notice has been issued for the area indicated on the map below. All customers located within the yellow lines are affected by this notice.
“The City will collect water samples in accordance with TCEQ rules and submit said samples to a certified lab for testing. Results will be posted as they are received and the City will update this post when the Boil Water Notice can be rescinded. Thank you for your continued patience.”
The area under the boil notice runs roughly along Rosborough Springs Road from Arlington Road on the north end to Garden Oaks on the south end. Fort Avenue and Pamela Drive are included in the area.