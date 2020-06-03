Staff Reports
On Wednesday, June 3, city of Marshall Public Works crews responded to a main water line break at the corner of Bomar Street and Merritt Street in Marshall. By 2 p.m., city crews completed the repairs, and the city staff began to pressurize the water system.
“We thank the citizens of Marshall for their patience as we expect the system to be pressurized barring any significant issues. The following streets experienced low pressure or no pressure during the line break.
Therefore, we advise citizens to proceed with a boil water notice until testing is complete and returned as safe for human consumption on Gordon, Merritt, Nathan, Bomar, Elsie and Medill Streets.
Once the boil water notice is no longer needed, the city of Marshall will issue a statement,” City Spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said in a press release.
Under a Boil Water Notice, citizens are advised to use the following directions.
Drinking Water
• Use commercially bottled water; or
• Boil water for two minutes before use, or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Beverages Made with Water
• Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods
Ice Making
• Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.
• Use commercially manufactured ice.
Cooking
• Use commercially bottled water, or
• Boil water for at least one minute; or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.
Handwashing
• Use commercially bottled water, or
• Boil water for at least one minute; or
• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container. Handwashing procedures must follow the Texas Food Establishment Code.