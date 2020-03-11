Harrison County Sheriff's Officers and Texas Game Wardens are investigating circumstances that led to a death near the Sabine River Bridge on Highway 59 today.
This morning, Harrison County Dispatch received a call of a vehicle running on Hwy. 59 South/ North bound lane at the Sabine River bridge. The vehicle was said to be idling with a strap tied to the receiver hitch and the strap hanging over the side of the bridge.
Harrison County patrol deputies and investigators responded to the scene. HCSO notified the Texas Game wardens and requested them to scan the river for possible remains. Texas Game Wardens, using a side scan sonar system were able to locate and recover the deceased body of Nicolas Gaona Vargas, 32, of Marshall.
Vargas was said to have arrived at work this morning on Page Rd. in Longview. He scanned in at 5:30 a.m. and then told a co-worker to let the boss know he had to run back home. At approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning Vargas sent a text message to a family member. This was the last known contact with him.
This investigation is ongoing. Time of death was pronounced by JP Watkins and an autopsy was ordered. The deceased will be transported to Forensic Medical Management services in Tyler for the autopsy.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.