An investigation is continuing into a fire as a possible fire-related homicide, according to the Marshall Police Department.
The fire occurred 10:45 a.m. today at Ryan's Crossing, a townhome complex located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Loop 390).
According to information released by Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, the Marshall Fire Department received a call via 911. Marshall Fire Department and Marshall Police Department units were dispatched to the location and observed a visible fire coming from that bedroom. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control, but they discovered one deceased individual inside the apartment.
Three families were displaced as a result of the fire, one directly due to the fire and two other in adjoining townhomes when the meters were pulled because of the fire, Cooper said. Red Cross is on scene to aid the families.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935- 9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.