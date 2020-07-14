Marshall fire crews braved the weather and battle a house fire located at the 2400 Block of Teddy Street this afternoon. The call came in at approximately 5:32 p.m.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and it took 13 firefighters more than an hour to control the fire.
“Grown up vegetation, limited access and 95 degree temperatures, coupled with constant ambulance runs has definitely taxed our resources yet our guys did an outstanding job,” Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
Per family members arriving on scene, the house was condemnable, yet a family member frequented the structure.
There were no injuries noted. Preliminary indications indicate the fire to be unintentional yet it is still currently under investigation, Cooper said.