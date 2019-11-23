Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night multiple departments were called to a structure fire in the 8000 block of Sue Belle Lake Road.
Both Woodlawn and Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which quickly consumed a trailer house. A defensive stance was taken to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and vehicles. Due to the distance from city hydrants, water had to be tendered to the scene in order to fight the fire.
According to preliminary information released by Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana Couch the scene was deemed an active crime scene around 10 p.m. as they continued to look for someone who may have been inside the home.
The home is a complete loss. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire.
This is a breaking news story and more information will follow as it becomes available.