Republican leaders in five Texas counties, including Harrison County GOP Chair Lee Lester, shared controversial Facebook posts, some of which also floated conspiracy theories, leading Gov. Greg Abbott to call for two of them to resign.
Abbott and other top Texas Republicans called for the resignation of the GOP chairs in Bexar and Nueces counties after they shared on social media a conspiracy theory that Floyd's death was a "staged event," apparently to gin up opposition to President Donald Trump. There is no evidence to support that claim; Floyd, a black Minnesota man, died last week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
"These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Thursday morning.
On Friday morning, it came to light that Harrison County GOP chair, Lee Lester of Harrison County, had also recently spread the same conspiracy theory as the Bexar County GOP Chairwoman Cythina Brehm. He presented it as "Food for thought" in a party Facebook group.
Lester clarified that the post was not his words but rather that he he just shared it to get people to think for themselves.
"I wasn't there. I don't know what went on," he said. Lester emphasized that if Floyd was killed by police, those officers have now been fired and arrested and it was important for the judicial system to do its work. He also stated that if the judicial system in America was broken, perhaps people should also protest that.
"People are not to be tried in the media in the United States," he said. "Why don't we try to unify people? We should all be simply classified as Americans."
Meanwhile, the GOP chairman-elect in Harris County, Keith Nielsen, posted an image on Facebook earlier this week that showed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote — "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" — on a background with a banana. The juxtaposition of the quote and the banana can be read as an allusion to equating black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. Nielsen appears to have deleted the post and apparently addressed it on his Facebook page Thursday evening.
"It is unfortunate that the sentiment of the quote and my admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been overshadowed by people's misinterpretation of an image," Nielsen wrote, calling for "racial reconciliation" in America. "My hope is I will continue to be part of the solution and never part of the problem."
The Texas Tribune became aware of Nielsen's post after Abbott called for the resignation of the Bexar County and Nueces County chairs. Wittman could not immediately be reached for comment about the third post.
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Houston Republican, said in a statement to the Tribune that "Nielsen has no place in our party. Not now. Not ever" — and called his post "a sad reminder that such blatant ignorance and bigotry still exists."
Even later Thursday, Democrats also criticized a fourth post from a GOP chair on Facebook. Sue Piner, chair of the Comal County GOP, shared a post on Sunday that included an image of liberal billionaire George Soros and text that said, "I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line."
Piner could not be immediately reached for comment about the post. The unfounded Soros conspiracy theory is among many that have spread online as Americans have protested policy brutality.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.